How Jack White’s Love for the Number Three Shows Up in Various Aesthetic and Musical Aspects of His Career

Music essayist Noah Lefevre of Polyphonic takes a tertiary look at musician Jack White and his obsession with the number three. In doing so, Lefevre points to solid examples that show how White incorporated the number into his career, both aesthetically and musically. These examples include Third Man Records, songs with three chords (1-4-5), song titles (“Three Women”, “Over and Over and Over”) and the use of only black, white and red in the triangular theme of the video for “Seven Nation Army”.

Jack White has become famous for his eccentricities. This week’s video takes a look at one of his most famous – his love for the number three.