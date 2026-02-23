Jack White Talks About How He Finds Unique Musical Gear to Create His Distinctive Style

Reverb visited Jack White at Third Man Records in Detroit, where they talked about the unique vintage gear he uses to create his incredibly distinctive style. White shared that he often watches old clips of legendary musicians and then tries to find the instrument they used so he can replicate and perhaps improve on the sound.

My favorite thing to do is if I see an old clip of a musician and I see some equipment behind them is to try to find out what that equipment is if I don’t know already. And that can lead to a lot of amazing things.

White also talked about the history of Third Man and how it tied into his creativity.

Along the way, he shares stories about Third Man Records’ origins, balancing analog and digital recording, and why the right tool can spark entirely new music.