Here is the WORLD PREMIERE EXCLUSIVE trailer of The Terrific Ten starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Aniston, Zach Galifianakis, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Cousin Sal, Jon Hamm, Shaq, Ty Burrell, Billy Crudup, Jake Tapper, and Wanda Sykes.

