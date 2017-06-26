Talented Street Performer Shreds ‘The Trooper’ on Saxophone For a Group of Excited Iron Maiden Fans

Marquis Jones, an extremely talented saxophonist in Dallas, absolutely shredded the formidable leads on the classic metal anthem “The Trooper” for an excited group of Iron Maiden fans who really appreciated his sound.
via reddit
by Lori Dorn at on
