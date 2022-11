What the International Space Station Would Look Like Orbiting at 10,000 Feet

Benjamin Granville of Airplane Mode used Microsoft Flight Simulator to show what the International Space Station (ISS) would look like if it flew at 10,000 feet, the same altitude as small airplanes. Granville also noted how things would look from the perspective of the ISS.

ISS Flyby at 10,000ft (3,000 meters) in Microsoft Flight Simulator…It takes 90 minutes for the ISS to orbit Earth at this speed.

via Boing Boing