How Insects With Compound Eyes See the World

In an enlightening episode of the Deep Look series Big Ideas, host Niba quite knowledgeably explained how insects with compound eyes see the world around them. Despite it being often portrayed as a kaleidoscope of multiple images within one frame, the insect’s eyes actually see things as a single image just like humans. However, there is quite a great deal of difference in how insects see compared to humans.

