InflataCart, A Handy App That Keeps Track of How Inflation Affects Grocery Store Prices

Creative technologist Wesley Grubbs created InflataCart, a handy app that lets users keep track of the cost of grocery items, how much the costs have increased or decreased, and how it can help users budget accordingly. Inflation information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is directly integrated into the app.

Unlike news headlines, Inflatacart delivers an unfiltered view of how inflation directly impacts you. By integrating BLS data into your grocery shopping experience, Inflatacart empowers you to make informed decisions about your purchases and understand how larger economic trends are impacting your daily life.

Over the last month, I’ve been building an app that ties inflation data with a grocery list. Just a few final tweaks and I’ll submit to the app store. It’s a culmination of learning to code again, product design, and my background in economics and data viz and I can’t wait to share it. — Wesley Grubbs (@wesgrubbs.bsky.social) 2025-01-16T16:16:06.252Z