Tracking the Current Distance of the New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball If It Were Dropping From Space

image via Infinite Ball Drop

Designers Brian Moore and Will Linberg created the Infinite Ball Drop, a celebratory site that uses the current formula of 60 seconds for the Times Square ball to drop and extrapolates it to cover the entire year, positioning where the ball would be in space and time at the present day so that it would arrive in Midtown Manhattan on New Year’s Eve.

On New Year’s Eve, the Times Square Ball drops for only 60 seconds over a measly 139 feet. What if we extrapolated from that and covered the entire year?

via Waxy