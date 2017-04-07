Incredibly Realistic Busts of Ice King and Lemongrab From Adventure Time

UK artist Adam Edwards has created incredibly realistic busts of Ice King and Lemongrab from the animated Adventure Time television series. Adam shared photos of his Ice King build process on Imgur.

Wanted to do another Adventure Time character after my Lemongrab last year and thought Ice King would be a fun one! This guy was so much more complicated than Lemongrab!

Sculpted, molded, cast in silicone and then painted and hairpunched. I designed the crown digitally in Zbrush and got it printed by the awesome Robb Crafer, he was so generous with his time with me, a complete noob, 3D printing something for the first time. Eyes made by me from Sebastian Lochmann’s insane eye mold system.