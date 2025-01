DJ Turns ‘Pac-Man’ Theme Into an Impromptu Beat Flip

DJ Keebz turned the Pac-Man theme into an impromptu beat flip while performing at the Lo-Fi Festival at Specks Records in Portland, Oregon. It seemed to go over really well with the small crowd behind him.

mpromptu pac man beat flip at the Lo-Fi Festival. …Using the Roland Global SP404 and Portabalism SC1000.