A Truly Impressive Handmade Rube Goldberg Machine That Utilizes Both Sides of a Whiteboard

Using a ping pong paddle and ball, a dedicated Japanese team set in motion a truly impressive Rube Goldberg machine that demonstrated very clever engineering for approximately four minutes. One of the remarkable features of this machine is that it used a single side of a whiteboard before employing the gaining momentum of the marbles in play to turn the board over for use on the other side.

