A Truly Impressive Handmade Rube Goldberg Machine That Utilizes Both Sides of a Whiteboard

Rube Goldberg Machine

Using a ping pong paddle and ball, a dedicated Japanese team set in motion a truly impressive Rube Goldberg machine that demonstrated very clever engineering for approximately four minutes. One of the remarkable features of this machine is that it used a single side of a whiteboard before employing the gaining momentum of the marbles in play to turn the board over for use on the other side.

Japanese have made an impressive Rube Goldberg machine with a 4-minute course. The beads move in a chain reaction divided into several more complex steps, including the one with a whiteboard that turns to release new balls positioned on the back side.

