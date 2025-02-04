A Cute Animated Music Video About Bugs In Your House

“I’m a Bug” is a cute animated music video by Piemations about insects taking over your house, your body, and your grave. In other words, the song gets very dark very fast.

Kitchen tiles, table legs and laundry piles Laying eggs, we’re in your hair In your mattress, everywhere, systematic In the fridge, on the ceiling, what’s that itch? Tiny feelings, in your clothes, in your bed sheets EVERYWHERE Your house belongs to the bugs! And there’s nothing you can do!

