IKEA Partners With Ori Living to Create a Line of Small Footprint All-in-One Robotic Furniture for Urban Spaces

During IKEA Democratic Design Days 2019, the Swedish company announced that they would be partnering with the Boston startup Ori Living to create ROGNAN, a wonderful line of robotic, all-in-one furniture that opens and closes with a press of a button. ROGNAN’s small footprint and convenient design makes it perfect for apartment living within an urban environment.

To meet this need, IKEA is collaborating with Ori, an American startup that has developed robotic furniture for modern living and has been challenging the limitations of square metres in living spaces – now introducing ROGNAN. With ROGNAN as a robotic furniture solution for small space living, people will be able to turn small spaces into smart spaces that have all the comfort and convenience of a home.

RONAN will be available in Japanese IKEA stores by 2020. Other markets will follow.

ROGNAN Robotic Sofa





