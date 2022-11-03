Clever Husky Pretends to Be Invisible When Playing Hide and Seek With Her Human

A very clever little husky named Lola enjoys playing hide-and-seek with her human Dutch, always hiding under the couch and pretending she’s invisible.

I first brought her home, I made a chair her spot. ….okay so we got to the point where Lola thinks she’s fooling me by quickly moving herself from under the chair before I get there and I just have to go along with it.

Dutch explains that she had a bit of separation anxiety when she first came to live with him.

Lola has a very creative mind… Being separated from her mom at a very young age and her separation anxiety was really bad I couldn’t leave or she would just start . She and I worked on that, I’m not gonna leave her.

Lola lets Dutch know what she wants by using a homemade electronic push-button menu that sits on the floor. The choices are “treat”, “outside”, “hide-and-seek”, and “play”. More often than not, Lola chooses “treat”, which drives Dutch crazy. But he wouldn’t have it any other way.