An Antique Music Cabinet That Automatically Plays Three Violins and a Piano at the Same Time

The fine art and antiques house M.S. Rau presented a stunning Hupfeld Phonoliszt-Violina Model B Music Cabinet, an incredibly rare yet highly innovative music cabinet from the 19th century that automatically plays three violins and piano simultaneously. This cabinet which was once ubiquitously used in hotels, casinos, and restaurants, is only one of 65 to remain standing.

The remarkable machine, crafted by the renowned Leipzig firm of Ludwig Hupfeld, is one of the most mechanically complex music players ever made, boasting three self-playing violins accompanied by a self-playing piano.

Hupfeld Phonoliszt Violina Model B Music Cabinet

via Neatorama

