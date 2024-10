Disabled Parrot ‘Flies’ With the Help of Her Human

A beautiful disabled macaw named Mya, whose broken wing and missing toes rendered her unable to take flight, was able to flap her wings in the open air with the help of her devoted human Kristen Collazo Suárez who took her “flying”.

When your disabled macaw wants to go for a fly

Mya, who was saved from euthanasia by a caring vet, has a lot of personality.

@thebirdgirl91 Mya and her two siblings were brought to a vet at one week old after their mom seriously iniured them due to poor breeding conditions. The breeder said they would find another vet to euthanize them. The vet was a hero and paid the breeder for all 3 babies to save their lives and then found them loving homes after nursing them back to health. #bird #parrot #macaw #rescue #adopt ? original sound – Princelyrics – PrinceLyrics