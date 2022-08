Human Helps Cat Retract His Extra Long Tongue

An adorable orange and white cat named Porkchop has an extra long tongue that he sometimes has trouble retracting back into his mouth. Luckily his human has figured out a simple but effective way to help him out.

He is 7 years old and I adopted him in October 2021. He has an abnormally long tongue which causes it to hang out of his mouth at all times. …When it’s hanging out a lot, we’ll give it a little tap to ‘reset’ him and he’ll pull it back into his mouth and stick it back out just a little.