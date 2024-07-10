Devoted Human Gives His Raven Affectionate Kisses

Filmmaker Elliot Manarin and his raven Loki love each other so much that they happily give each other kisses and cuddles on a regular basis. In fact, on Loki’s 12th birthday in February 2024, he was given lots of affection, plus more.

Happy birthday to our Gwah machine! The glossy boi turns twelve today so we spoilt him with lots of affection and a slap up breakfast of scrambled eggs and salmon!

Manarin explained that Loki was bred in captivity and was very shy and aggressive but after many years of rehabilitation, Loki regards him as his family.

It was clear that Loki hadn’t been well treated and was shy, aggressive and missing lots of feathers. With lots of rehabilitation, Loki began to trust and bond with Elliot who soon became his best friend. Now they are inseparable and often take walks together around Hobbledown Heath. Loki is a free-flying raven, his wings are not clipped and he is not tied down….he has the whole sky to fly in and chooses to return to his home at the end of the day.

Loki is also known for saying “Gwah” and singing with with Manarin.

More Loki Cuddles