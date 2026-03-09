Cheerless Rehomed Cockatoo Finds Joy With a Dedicated Human Who Reads and Sings to Him

A rather cheerless cockatoo named Carmen, who had been rehomed many times after being isolated for the first 20 years of his life, was taken in by a kindhearted woman named Alexis, who knew that this bird needed some stability, even if he didn’t have the greatest outlook.

I kind of just thought I really need to take him home. And I was like, you know, even if he’s never the nicest bird, I just really wanted to give him stability and somewhere to live the rest of his life out after I knew he had been through so many different bad situations.

Carmen was rather depressed in his new home, acting out in destructive ways towards himself. However, when Alexis started reading and singing to him, he cheered right up and began to show his very funny, loving personality.

He was in really bad shape. He had chewed a lot of his feathers in half. He was very sad. And then once I started reading to him and things, he just kind of opened up and he started talking a lot more.

The pair have grow so close that Carmen knows when Alexis has a bad day and tries to make it better.

I think he reads me very well. Like when I’ve had a longer day, the first thing that he does is he’ll curl up like right next to my neck. He’ll call me a good bird because that’s usually what I say to him.