Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Recap ‘Deadpool’ Films Before Release of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’

Famous frenemies Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds quite affably discussed the origins of Reynold’s Deadpool character in the 2009 Marvel movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Once that was established, the pair moved on to amusingly recap the first and second of the Deadpool films ahead of the third film, Deadpool and Wolverine, which will be released on July 26, 2024.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) recap all the bad words, fights, fourth wall breaks in ‘Deadpool’ 1 & 2 ahead of the new Deadpool film!

The ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Trailer

The Pair Previously Teased The Third ‘Deadpool’ Film

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts