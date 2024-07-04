Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Recap ‘Deadpool’ Films Before Release of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’

Famous frenemies Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds quite affably discussed the origins of Reynold’s Deadpool character in the 2009 Marvel movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Once that was established, the pair moved on to amusingly recap the first and second of the Deadpool films ahead of the third film, Deadpool and Wolverine, which will be released on July 26, 2024.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) recap all the bad words, fights, fourth wall breaks in ‘Deadpool’ 1 & 2 ahead of the new Deadpool film!

The ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Trailer

The Pair Previously Teased The Third ‘Deadpool’ Film