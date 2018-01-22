The HP Lovecraft Poem ‘Nemesis’ Brilliantly Sung to the Melody of the Billy Joel Song ‘Piano Man’

Musician Julian Velard quite brilliantly matched the cadence of the legendary HP Lovecraft poem “Nemesis” from Collected Poems with that of the iconic Billy Joel song “Piano Man“. He the put them together and performed a brilliant recitation of the poem to the melody of the song. Velard stated on Twitter that this mashup was inspired by Mike Drucker of Our World comic, but the internet made him do it.
H.P Lovecraft’s Nemesis mashed up with Billy Joel’s Piano Man. Had to cut a couple lines to get it to fit. Sorry H.P.!
See what you made me do @MikeDrucker and @OurWorldcomic. CC: @JaredLogan + @starbex.https://t.co/kgHL69GAoB
— Julian Velard (@julianvelard) January 17, 2018