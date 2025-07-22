Digital Forensics Expert Provides Helpful Tips for Spotting AI Generated Images

During a truly informative TED talk, Professor Hany Farid of UC Berkeley shared his expertise as a digital forensics expert to give helpful tips in spotting whether or not an image was AI generated.

Digital forensics expert Hany Farid explains how he helps journalists, courts and governments find structural errors in AI-generated images, offering four practical tips everyday individuals can use when facing the internet’s war on reality.

Farid explains how AI does not understand the physics, geometry and other real world issues, so it will inevitably make mistakes in perspective, an anomaly that can be tracked. One such error is that of the vanishing point, in which parallel lines, such as railroad tracks, will seem to converge the further it is away from the eye.

This is a phenomenon that artists have known for centuries. But here’s the great thing. AI doesn’t know this. Because AI is fundamentally, as I just described, a statistical process. It doesn’t understand the physical world, the geometry and the physics. So if we can find physical and geometric anomalies, we can find evidence of manipulation or generation.

Farid also leaves the audience with a bit of hope and empowerment.

We’re at a fork in the road. One path, we can keep doing what we’ve been doing for 20 years, allowing technology to rip us apart as a society, sowing distrust, hate, intolerance. Or we can change paths. We can find a new way to leverage the power of technology to work for us and with us, and not against us. That choice is entirely ours.

More Advice From Hany Farid