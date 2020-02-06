How to Recycle Old Crayons Into New Ones

Crafter emmymade shared a very handy tip for leftover crayons and nubs. She skillfully sliced the crayons and put them into oiled muffin tins. She then put the pan in the oven at 350°F until completely melted, about three to five minutes. After the mixture cooled off, she popped out brand new fat, muffin bottom-shaped crayons that are perfect for little hands.

via The Kid Should See This