How To Open Bottle of Beer Without a Bottle Opener

A chef with America’s Test Kitchen offered several handy solutions for opening a bottle of beer when there isn’t a bottle opener around. Her first suggestion was using tongs. She then showed how to use a spoon and a garlic press to successfully remove the stubborn metal crown caps from the mouth of the bottle.

