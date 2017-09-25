Laughing Squid

How to Make Mud Bricks Using Primitive Technology

Primitive Technology demonstrates how to make mud bricks in the wild using a mixture of mud and palm fiber. He allowed the mixture to dry in a brick mold made out of wood.

140 bricks were made. When dry, the bricks were then assembled into a kiln. 32 roof tiles were then made of mud and fired in the kiln. It only took 3 hours to fire the tiles sufficiently. The mud bricks and tiles were a bit weaker than objects made from my regular clay source because of the silt, sand and gravel content of the soil. Because of this, I will look at refining mud into clay in future projects instead of just using mud. (read more)

How to Make Mud Bricks in the Wild Using Primitive Technology


