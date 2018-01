In an amusing instructional video , a Brazilian military police officer shows exactly what to do when they find themselves boxed in by parked cars and need to get away in an emergency. With cones boxing in their vehicle, the officer seemingly pulls the emergency brake, turns the wheel to the left, revs the engine, and the releases the e-brake to escape the extremely tight parking space.

