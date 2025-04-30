How to Fake Being Southern

Comedian Matt Mitchell, who previously explained Southern Math and amusingly acted out what Harry Potter might be like if he were from Alabama, explained how to fake being from the US South if circumstances ever required you to do so.

I’ve had a lot of folks tell me these videos actually helped them blend in down South — which is wild because I was just trying to make people laugh. But since y’all are serious about it, I figured I’d put together a full guide to help you fake it (or at least not stick out like a sore thumb).

Mitchell humorously shares Southern traditions regarding food, church, attire, conversation, and manners, including the “Southern Anger Scale”.

Did you know that there’s a scale to southern anger?….Now if they hit you with a “well bless your heart” that means that there is still time to put some distance between you and that angry Southerner. But every word they add to that phrase is less time that you have to get away. So if they hit you with a “Well bless your tiny little precious heart” and you’re still standing there, buddy just hold on, cuz that horse has already left the barn.

Mitchell also suggests not attempting to mimic a Southern accent. It will not go well.

Listen unless you are a trained British actor you have no chance of fooling us with your accent So don’t even try Honestly it’s offensive.