How to Choose the Perfect Dress for Hiding a Sword

Jill Bearup, a maker of “nerdy video essays”, quite hilariously offered sage advice in choosing the perfect dress that will most conveniently and discreetly hide a sword. She advises staying away from dresses that are too short, too tight, or too provincial.

Anything too short is going to require some explanation when there’s a blade tip sticking out from under your skirt like you suddenly have a tail so best avoid that; a dress that’s too tight is going to make it difficult to stick the sword down your back in the first place and will make it look like you’re wearing some kind of weird posture corrector if your dress has a high neck.

Bearup also offered excellent advice regarding how to fight baddies while wearing a formal dress.

It’s important to know how to gird your loins, people! Should you be unexpectedly attacked by baddies while wearing a ballgown, for example. Because how can you fight in a dress if it’s tripping you up?

via Born in Space