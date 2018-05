The Q channel demonstrates how to build a giant Coca-Cola F1 race car using Coke and Diet Coke cans, PVC pipe, and glue.

To build this car we spent more 400 man/hours, near 1000 empty coke cans, used 5 different types of glue, more than 12 meters of pvc pipes and made really a lot of calculations. Our car scale is 1.5:1 to the original F1 bolid. We are really proud of the result we got! That project is definetly the most complicated one we’ve ever made!