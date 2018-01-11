How Components of the Immune System Work Together to Defend Against a Threat to Your Health

This system is a vast network of cells, tissues, and organs that coordinate your body’s defenses against any threats to your health. Without it, you’d be exposed to billions of bacteria, viruses, and toxins that could make something as minor as a paper cut or a seasonal cold fatal.

In a vigilant TED-Ed lesson by Emma Bryce , animated by Bruna Bey and Ricke Ito , narrator Addison Anderson explains how all of the components of the human body’s immune system work together to defend against any threat of disease, infection or illness on a daily basis.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!