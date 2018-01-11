How Components of the Immune System Work Together to Defend Against a Threat to Your Health

In a vigilant TED-Ed lesson by Emma Bryce, animated by Bruna Bey and Ricke Ito, narrator Addison Anderson explains how all of the components of the human body’s immune system work together to defend against any threat of disease, infection or illness on a daily basis.
This system is a vast network of cells, tissues, and organs that coordinate your body’s defenses against any threats to your health. Without it, you’d be exposed to billions of bacteria, viruses, and toxins that could make something as minor as a paper cut or a seasonal cold fatal.