Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Mysterious Phenomenon of Stupid Things Becoming Much Smarter When Working Together

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In another of their incredibly insightful and fascinating animations, the ever-philosophical design house Kurzgesagt explains the concept of emergence, the gathering of smaller things to work together to make a bigger thing with different properties than the individual parts. This can be used to describe water molecules, cells, fungi and atoms. It also accounts for the high intelligence embedded in a colony of ants, despite the fact that a solo insect is actually rather dumb.

An ant is pretty stupid. It doesn’t have much of a brain, no will, no plan and yet many ants together are smart. An ant colony can construct complex structures…how is this possible how can a bunch of stupid things do smart things together.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy