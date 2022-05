How Different Ingredients Are Used to Make Nutella

Wondastic Tech shared an intriguing compilation video showing how different farm products are brought together to make Nutella and Nutella flavored cookies within a factory setting. The video includes footage of farms where the milk, sugar, cocoa, hazelnuts, and palm oil originate before showing the automated process of making the sweet spread.

How do they make nutella? It is one of a short video in a series of short, concise videos that reveal the mysteries behind how everyday things happen.