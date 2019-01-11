How Many Times the Words ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ Are Said Throughout Every Film Within the Star Wars Franchise

Star Wars Kids decided to examine how many times the word “yes” and the word “no” were uttered within each film in the iconic series franchise. Surprisingly, there were over three times more negative responses than positive responses, thus showing that Star Wars seemingly, comes more from a place of no than a place of yes.

How many times do Star Wars characters say “yes” and “no”? Turns out…a lot! Watch Jar Jar Binks, Padmé Amidala, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Sidious, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Jyn Erso, Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, and more of your favorite heroes and villains say “yes” and “no” throughout the Star Wars films!