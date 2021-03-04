Laughing Squid

How Kids Learned Classical Music From Old Cartoons

Cartoonist Vincent Alexander put together a wonderfully informative Twitter thread that shows how so many of us were introduced to classical music through old cartoons.

With each example of music, Alexander posted footage from such studios as Warner Bros. (Looney Tunes and Merry Melodies), Disney, Paramount (Popeye the Sailor Man), Hannah-Barbera (Tom and Jerry), and Universal Studios (Woody Woodpecker), among several others.

This analysis is truly fascinating and proves to be true in so many ways, as many of the compositions Alexander discusses often sound familiar, even when played in a different context.

More examples can be found on Alexander’s thread.






