How Kids Learned Classical Music From Old Cartoons

THREAD: Lots of us learned classical music from watching old cartoons, so I’m going to identify the pieces that frequently popped up. One of the most recognizable is Franz Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2,” performed by those great piano virtuosos Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry. pic.twitter.com/SmyKbMpw3e — Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021

Cartoonist Vincent Alexander put together a wonderfully informative Twitter thread that shows how so many of us were introduced to classical music through old cartoons.

With each example of music, Alexander posted footage from such studios as Warner Bros. (Looney Tunes and Merry Melodies), Disney, Paramount (Popeye the Sailor Man), Hannah-Barbera (Tom and Jerry), and Universal Studios (Woody Woodpecker), among several others.

This analysis is truly fascinating and proves to be true in so many ways, as many of the compositions Alexander discusses often sound familiar, even when played in a different context.

An aria of Rossini’s “Barber of Seville” that shows up constantly in animation is “Largo al Factotum,” which introduces the Figaro character. Even the piece’s Wikipedia article credits the tune’s lasting legacy to its use in cartoons. Here are just a few iconic examples: pic.twitter.com/wtUms0adc3 — Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021

“Dance of the Comedians” by Czech composer Bed?ich Smetana (from the comic opera THE BARTERED BRIDE) was used as an unofficial musical theme for the Road Runner cartoons. The propulsive energy of the piece matches well with Wile E. Coyote’s various failures. pic.twitter.com/5iHF49P2El — Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021

Jacques Offenbach's "Valse des Rayons" from "Le Papillon" became associated in cartoons with the French Apache Dance, which reenacts a violent interaction between a pimp and a prostitute. Naturally, it was perfect for a Popeye fight: pic.twitter.com/TZX5grebVX — Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021

“Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss served as the entire basis for the 1950 MGM short TOM AND JERRY IN THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL. As with several Bugs Bunny shorts, this film later was actually screened at the Hollywood Bowl, with live orchestrations to go with it. pic.twitter.com/gJYRQznPR4 — Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021

More examples can be found on Alexander’s thread.