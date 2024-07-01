The Incredible Artistry of Creating Giant Church Bells

TEKNIQ traveled to the Grassmyr bell foundry in Innsbruck, Austria to witness the incredible artistry behind crafting, casting, and decorating giant bells for churches all over the world, as they have been doing since 1599.

In this episode on Tekniq, we will venture into the detailed and intricate process of how GRASSMAYR, a bell foundry located in Austria and operating since 1599, is designing and producing some of the world biggest bells.

Grassmyr is known for the biggest ringing church bells in the world.

