A Brilliant Animation Showing How Fast and at What Angle the Largest Planets in Our Solar System Rotate

Dr. James O’Donoghue, a Planetary Scientist at NASA Goddard had some spare time over the holidays, during which he created a brilliant animation of the eight largest planets in our solar system (Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune). Using NASA imagery or each planet, O’Donoghue plotted the exact rotation periods (in hours and days) and the angle at which they rotate (axial tilt).

The sidereal days and axial tilts of Mercury-to-Neptune. Animation composed by Dr. James O’Donoghue using NASA imagery. Please re-use, this is a zero copyright channel!

Day length (sidereal) & axial tilt for the 8 largest planets in our solar system!

