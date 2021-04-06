Laughing Squid

How Modern Espresso Machines Are Assembled

by on

The Science Channel series “How It’s Made” goes behind the scenes of a WEGA assembly line to show how modern espresso machines are assembled. The machine starts off with a high carbon steel sheet that’s bent and cut to make the frame and culminates with the machine being encased in rounded polycarbonate molded panels. After a final inspection and test for leaks, the machine is ready to make some espresso drinks.

Making good espresso is as much a science as it is an art. Professional machines balanced temperature and steam pressure to produce espresso with kick and crema.

Espresso Machine How Its Made


