Migrating birds care more about the ease of their trip than the distance they travel, and that leads to some truly roundabout routes.

In a flighty episode or MinuteEarth , host Emily Elert explains how migrating birds instinctually calculate their route according to which way the wind is blowing, the strength of ocean thermals and other weather conditions that help them locate the path of least resistance.

