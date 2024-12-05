Ze Frank Explains How New Aquatic Species Are Named

As part of his True Facts series, the always entertaining Ze Frank was invited to visit the Senckenberg Ocean Species Alliance (SOSA) in Frankfurt, Germany, to learn how new aquatic species are named. Like always, Frank approached the subject with lots of humor but also provided awareness about the importance of SOSA’s mission.

It’s estimated that over 90% of marine species haven’t even been discovered and things like deep sea mining can wipe a bunch out before we even find them. If you need a more self-interested reason to care about microscopic marine life consider that these species are assemblies of molecules that have been honed for hundreds of millions of years they can synthesize things and break things down in ways that we don’t understand yet. But understanding how they survive could be the key to how we survive, hopefully, here on this planet.