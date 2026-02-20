How the Renovation of the Historic Hotel Chelsea Honors Its Enduring Creative Spirit

Hotelier Sean MacPherson gave Architectural Digest a tour of the landmark Hotel Chelsea in New York City, noting how how much of the Victorian architecture and deeply permeating creative spirit has been preserved despite a full renovation that began in 2011and concluded in 2022.

Discover how owner Sean MacPherson reimagined this 1880s Victorian Gothic Revival masterpiece while preserving its history and rebellious creative spirit.

Doorman/Tour Guide William Benton also talked about the storied past of then known Chelsea Hotel as a place of vast creativity where famous musicians, authors, and artists took residence and became inspired by one another.

A question I’m often asked is if there’s sort of a quintessential Chelsea character if I had to pick one. Patti Smith and her book “Just Kids” … I’m a huge Bob Dylan fan, and to know that behind a certain door was where he would spin songs that inspired me, obviously Leonard Cohen and Janis Joplin… People like Thomas Wolf and Arthur Miller, they came here. The statement was they were here to work, and a huge part of that is just talking to other artists, sharing your ideas and inspiring each other.