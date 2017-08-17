Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Hot Wheels Cars Race Through the Redwood Forest in California and Crash Into a Chilly River

by at on

Robert Carlson of 5 Mad Movie Makers and his family captured footage of Hot Wheels diecast cars racing through the Redwood Forest in Santa Cruz, California and ending their journey by crashing into a chilly river.

The cars used were the blue 2015 Ford Mustang GT convertible and the green 2008 Fast FeLion. Filmed with a Sony VG30H Handycam and a GoPro Hero Session 5. Camera car built from a modified “Pharadox” chassis by Raptor House Effects. Special thanks to Mom, Dad, and Rebecca for assistance during filming and to the Romberger family for allowing us to film by Bean Creek during a great week of camp.

Hot Wheels Cars Race Through the Redwood Forest in California and Crash Into a Chilly River

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy