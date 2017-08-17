Hot Wheels Cars Race Through the Redwood Forest in California and Crash Into a Chilly River

Robert Carlson of 5 Mad Movie Makers and his family captured footage of Hot Wheels diecast cars racing through the Redwood Forest in Santa Cruz, California and ending their journey by crashing into a chilly river.

The cars used were the blue 2015 Ford Mustang GT convertible and the green 2008 Fast FeLion. Filmed with a Sony VG30H Handycam and a GoPro Hero Session 5. Camera car built from a modified “Pharadox” chassis by Raptor House Effects. Special thanks to Mom, Dad, and Rebecca for assistance during filming and to the Romberger family for allowing us to film by Bean Creek during a great week of camp.