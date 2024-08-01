Horse Plays Beautiful Music With His Multi-Instrumental Human

Musician Theone Khramova and a horse named Yupia make beautiful music together at Because We Can, Because We Care (BWC2), a nonprofit that pairs people, particularly those with special needs, with horses for riding.

We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit horse rescue and our services are made possible with the help our community. All donations go towards free lessons for children with disabilities and American veterans.

Whenever Theone is playing guitar near the stables, Yupia comes up and strums the strings with his mouth.

Yupia is getting better at guitar and would like to sign up for more lessons. …We are working on giving him lessons and raising money for his Juilliard audition. If you are interested sponsoring Yupia on his musical journey, …donate today. Every $1 counts!

Theone and Yupia also play keyboards, harp and drums together.