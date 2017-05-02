In a mouth-watering episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make Homer Simpson‘s “Patented Space-Age Out of this World Moon Waffles.” Homer made his tasty waffles while staying home from church on The Simpsons episode, “Homer the Heretic.”

Homer Simpson revels in combining food and drink with wild abandon: every liquor in the house set aflame with cough syrup, skittles floating in beer, tomatoes cross-bred with tobacco. Few, however, are as heartbreakingly realistic as the H.S.P.S.A.O.O.T.W.M.W. Strip down to your undies, strap on an apron, and let’s clog some arteries.