A Homemade, Shot for Shot Remake of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer

CineFix released a powerful episode of their Homemade Movies series where they do a shot for shot remake of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi sneak peek trailer, titled “Awake.” CineFix also created a side by side comparison and a behind the scenes video. The Last Jedi will hit theaters on December 15th, 2017.
