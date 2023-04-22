Frantic Man Tends to His Homemade Ice Cream

After racing through the streets, a frantic man, who couldn’t catch the ice cream vendor, decided to make a batch of homemade ice cream. He gathered all the ingredients, put them in a pot, attached jumper cables, and flipped the switch. It was the epic story of Frankenstein and his monster but with a sweet tooth and told by Butter Side Down.

what a sugar rush…

When the smoke cleared, he found a perfect scoop of vanilla ice cream. He grabbed a spoon and was ready to dive in when the ice cream started whimpering and mewling like an infant. He tended to the infant and raised the ice cream as his own. When it was time to go off to college, the man couldn’t help but wish the ice cream the sweetest of goodbyes.

