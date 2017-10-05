A Fascinating Timelapse Capturing One Man’s Hitchhiking Journey From Seattle to New York City

On August 1st I set out from Seattle to hitchhike across the USA to New York City. This is my story in 3 minutes of pictures. Thanks to everyone who picked me up.

In 2010, Australian “investigative humorist” Dan Ilic hitchhiked his way across the United States, making his way over the course of seven days from Seattle, Washington to the heart of New York City. Along the way, Ilic met a lot of very interesting people (but no axe murderers), rode in the back of a truck with a dog and bore witness to a gas station tap dance, all of which was captured in a fascinating three minute timelapse .

