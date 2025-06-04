A Snappy Mashup of the Ray Charles Song ‘Hit the Road Jack’ With ‘Bottoms Up’ by Van Halen

Imaginative remix master Bill McClintock combined the inimitable Ray Charles song “Hit the Road Jack” with the Van Halen songs “Bottoms Up” and “I’m the One”, resulting in very snappy mashup. As with his other mashups, McClintock also sprinkled in a little bit of another song, specifically “It’s Your Thing” by the Isley Brothers, adding little more spice into the mix.

Music used in this mashup: Van Halen – Bottoms Up!, I’m the One

Ray Charles – Hit the Road Jack

The Isley Brothers – It’s Your Thing

***Random David-Lee-Rothing comes from Hot for Teacher, Running With the Devil, and You Really Got Me