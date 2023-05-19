The Saucy History Behind Pasta

Weird History Food looks back at the history of pasta, specifically noting its tasty origins in Italy, the Middle East, and Asia, how the Industrial Revolution popularized noodles with sauce, and how immigration brought pasta to other parts of the world.

For centuries, the production of pasta has been an art form in Italy. Pasta’s story is also one of trade, culture, and migration on a global scale.

They also discussed the wide variety of noodles available for specific culinary reasons.

…pasta comes in all shapes and sizes, ranging from slender spaghetti to squat rigatoni noodles. Pasta shapes are not just decorative; many chefs claim that the shape and texture of the pasta will impact the overall dining experience.