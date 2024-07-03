Chemist Explains the Entire History of Atomic Theory

The Chemistorian explained in detail the entire history of atomic theory over the course of 48 informative minutes. He talks about ancient atomic philosophy, what makes up an atom, how elemental and chemical atomic experiments were conducted, and its eventual use as a weapon.

How did we get to this point? How did science go from the discovery of the atom to unleashing its full power inevitably dragging us into the Atomic Age where we find ourselves today?