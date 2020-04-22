Laughing Squid

Street Artist Creates Historical Plaque That Pays Tribute to New York City Healthcare and Essential Workers

Commemorative Plaque

While wandering the streets of Brooklyn, Rich Garr of Gotham Sidewalks spotted a historical plaque dedicated to “grocery workers, nurses, hospital staff, doctors, mail carriers, immigrant laborers and other true heroes of our pandemic lives”. This symbol of utmost appreciation was located across the street from Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Park Slope.

Out and about yesterday around Brooklyn and found that unsurprisingly the street art scene is thriving. No museum or gallery needed. There’s a new kind of #streetarthistory plaque across from Methodist Hospital

The plaque was signed “Education Department 2020”, aka street artist Norm Magnussen.

On This Site Stood Commemorative

Commemorative Poster

Here’s the original artwork by Magnussen.

Other Brooklyn street artists have also paid tribute to the people who have kept the city going.

